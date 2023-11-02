von Winfried Hanuschik

2. November 2023

{
„nav_menu_item[130643]“: {
„value“: {
„menu_​item_​parent“: 0,
„object_​id“: 128660,
„object“: „page“,
„type“: „post_​type“,
„type_​label“: „Seite“,
„url“: „https://​crescendo​.de/​s​h​op/“,
„title“: „Jetzt die JAHRES­EDI­TION 2024 vorbe­stellen! Erscheint am 1.12.2023!“,
„target“: „“,
„attr_​title“: „“,
„descrip­tion“: „“,
„classes“: „“,
„xfn“: „“,
„nav_​menu_​term_​id“: 27,
„posi­tion“: 1,
„status“: „publish“,
„original_​title“: „Die CRESCENDO JAHRES­EDI­TION 2024“,
„_​invalid“: false
},
„type“: „nav_​menu_​item“,
„user_​id“: 161,
„date_​modified_​gmt“: „2023–11-02 10:28:21“
}
}